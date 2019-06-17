Norman Powell douses reporter in champagne as 'payback' at Raptors parade (Video)

Raptors utility guy Norman Powell gave the team some lifts in stretches off the bench during the playoffs, and he used the spotlight to have some fun with a reporter on Monday.

Powell was being interviewed by TSN’s Cabbie Richard during the team’s championship parade, when he decided to prank the poor guy.

Richard was preparing to interview Powell, when the Raptors forward surprised him by dousing him in champagne. When asked why, Powell had this to say:

“Payback…payback for all those annoying interviews you be doing,” Powell replied.

Kinda savage, but in the spirit of celebrating, we guess.