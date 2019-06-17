After wining NBA Championship 2019, Toronto Raptors celebrate their first victory parade in Raptors franchise at Monday the Larry O’Brien trophy through the city streets. All of raptors fans can watch Raptors victory parade live streaming online from your home easily.The parade is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET at Exhibition Place’s Princes’ Gates and will end at Nathan Phillips Square for a 12:30 p.m. rally. To watch Toronto Raptors Championship Parade live Online coverage full instructions are below.

Watch full coverage of the parade on Sportsnet, Citytv or right here on sportsnet.ca beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT on Monday morning. The broadcast will be hosted by Sportsnet’s Tim & Sid and Dina Pugliese-Mirkovich of Breakfast Television.

How To Watch Raptors Victory Parade 2019 Live Stream Free Online

The Toronto Raptors will join a huge parade through the city tomorrow to celebrate their NBA win. As Brittany Greenslade reports, the 2019 champions have sparked a brand new generation of budding basketball fans and players throughout Canada.

The following full closures and restrictions are expected to be in effect around the area, starting as early as 9 a.m.

Bay St. will be fully closed between Dundas St. and Richmond St. West.

Queen St. West will be fully closed between Yonge St. and University Ave.

Chestnut and Elizabeth Streets will be fully closed.

Armoury St. will have restricted access.

The TTC will be adding additional resources to accommodate people travelling to and from the parade, including extra staff, streetcars and more frequent subway service.

Perfect Ways of Toronto Raptors NBA Championship Parade Live Streaming Free Online

Therefore, without wasting even a single second, let us move ahead and uncover every single option, one by one.

1. Sportsnet

Starting with the first and official option will bring the Sportsnet into the limelight. Indeed, using the Sportsnet, all you require is a good speed net connection with a compatible device.

Also, with Sportsnet, you can avail a compatible device and start watching the Raptors parade, without paying for anything.

Still, the Sportsnet official streaming channel works in only selected regions. Therefore, if you belong to a geo-restricted region, you can simply opt for a VPN, connect with the same and start watching the event, right away.

2. Global News

Yet another streaming platform and the Global News will come into the picture. Indeed, in most part of the regions, Global news is accessible with which, you can simply connect a compatible device and start streaming Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live.

Also, with Global News, you don’t really need to have a good speed net connection. All you require is the Global news app, or visit their website and everything will be pretty good.

3. Sling TV

In any case, if you are looking for one of the best and paid streaming option, Sling TV is an effective choice for you.

Since years, the company is boasting affordability whereas the basic plan starts from $25 per month. In the starter plan, you will get around 30 channels whereas each channel offers high definition quality.

Even more, in terms of the device support section, Sling TV offers support to every device aside Roku. Therefore, if you are using the Roku device, you might have to choose other streaming platforms.

Lastly, if you still don’t want to pay upfront, you can still select the Sling TV’s 7-Days free trial period. With this, you can test their service and then opt for the premium plans.

4. Fubo TV

If you are willing to choose a sports streaming platform, nothing can be better than Fubo TV. Using Fubo TV, you can simply avail the $54.99 plans with which you can start watching Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live right away.

Also, in terms of the device support section, Fubo TV offers support to every single device. Be it the Roku or Amazon FireStick, Fubo TV is the most perfect option.

Finally, for people who don’t will to pay upfront, they can avail the 7-Days free trial period. After which, if you like the services, you can avail the paid plans.

5. Reddit

Bringing to you the best and free way to watch Raptors Championship Parade 2019 live, Reddit is the perfect option.

Using Reddit, you can simply opt for its account, make one and especially have a good speed net connection.

Here you will need to invest some good amount of time for getting the reliable streaming links. Therefore, test each and every link and see which works the best for your region.

Or else, you can simply make friends that are interested in the Parade streaming. Any case, you will require a bit of research to find the best links, at any point in time.