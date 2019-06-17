Watch: Lavar Ball roasted for hitting on ESPN reporter on live TV

Fans who tuned in to watch “First Take” on Monday morning were in for quite a surprise, when talking head LaVar Ball appeared to cross the line by hitting on the show’s female moderator.

It’s safe to say ESPN’s Molly Qerim wasn’t expecting what ended up happening on live TV, when she asked Papa Ball a question, and he had this to say in response.

“You can switch gears with me any time,” Ball said to Qerim, in all seriousness, which was followed by awkward silence.

All the anti-Black racists ( and their Plantation Minions) are trying to spin this comment Lavar Ball made into a “Colored buck sexuallly harassed a white woman” narrative.#smh

Qerim was clearly caught off guard, but she handled it with class, then joked about it afterward.

Twitter had a field day over it.

Awkward.