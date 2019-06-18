CBD For Migraines: How To Use CBD Oil to Stop Migraines and Headaches

If you suffer from migraines, you know that you need fast relief. Well, it appears that CBD oil can possibly be the answer to reducing the pain as well as the frequency of those pounding, throbbing headaches.

CBD tincture is fast becoming a popular and effective way to treat migraines. But before we get to the details on how it works, let’s first find out more about this severe form of headache.

The Migraine – What Is It?

Essentially an intense pain that pulses or throbs in a specific spot in the head is categorized as a migraine. The pain can be so severe that it often is accompanied by vomiting, nausea and light or sound sensitivity. Triggers such as stress, insomnia, bright or flashing light, hormones and sometimes scents can bring on a migraine.

How The Endocannabinoid System Contributes

The Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is the largest regulatory system in the human body. It controls all bodily functions and produces its own cannabinoids. Almost every cell in the body has cannabinoid receptors that interact with the cannabinoids your body produces. One of these natural cannabinoids is anandamide. It is often known as the ‘bliss molecule’ as it is your body’s natural version of THC.

A study conducted in 2007 revealed that individuals who suffered migraines on a regular basis all had a low level of anandamide. In fact, they had what was termed as ‘below average’ levels. The results caused some of the researchers who were conducting the study to point to a deficiency in the endocannabinoid system as the probable cause of migraines.

The evidence from this study, and others, led Neurologist and cannabinoid researcher Dr. Ethan Russo to create the Clinical Endocannabinoid Deficiency theory. It simply states that a number of health problems, including migraines and fibromyalgia, could be caused by a lack of natural endocannabinoids in the body.

How CBD for Migraines Actually Works

The logic makes sense. If migraines may be caused by a deficiency in your ECS, supplementing with a regular dose of CBD should rectify the situation, wouldn’t you think? It happens to be the very same logic that has caused some many migraine sufferers to turn to CBD oil as a treatment to prevent the debilitating headaches from occurring. So far, individuals who have experienced migraines on a regular basis don’t seem to have as much of a problem with them before using CBD.

To add validity to that last statement, a study was conducted in 2017 that saw participants given a combination of THC and CBD. They were to use it to treat migraines daily over a period of three months. The study results showed that there was a 55% decrease in pain and that the pain relief was fair greater than that from regularly prescribed headache medications. Additionally, the study participants who used THC and CBD for migraines suffered from far less side effects such as pains in the stomach or muscles from medications.

Using CBD For Migraines – How To Do It

Although research has been limited, there clearly seems to be a beneficial aspect to CBD oil in regard to pain management with migraines. And speaking of pain management, CBD has been known to provide effective relief with many of the triggers associated with migraines. They include insomnia, anxiety and stress. So in a way, if you choose to use CBD as a preventative treatment you will not only reduce the intensity and number of times the triggers may be activated, you are also reducing the level of pain and frequency of the migraines.

Why CBD Is A Safer Treatment For Migraines

There are several different over-the-counter and prescription options available to you to treat migraines. However, they all have side effects and in reality, are not intended for long-term use. Let’s take a closer look at what they are and what they can or cannot do for your migraine.

1 – Over-The-Counter

A common choice is Excedrin. It is a NSAID that contains caffeine. It won’t prevent a migraine and could cause issues with your heart, liver and stomach if you take them regularly. This is particularly true with most of the OTC products in the market that are formulated for headache relief.

2 – Prescription Opioids

A common opioid that is obtained by prescription is OxyContin. The major risk here is addiction and then there are issues associated with withdrawal and the potential of an overdose death. Essentially, these are pain killers, alright. However, they are also extremely easy to get addicted to.

3 – Other Prescriptions

Two of the common prescription drugs issued for migraine relief are Triptans and Ergotamines. Both of these have several side effects. As for Triptans they can include vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, tightness in the chest and even rebound headaches. Ergotamines can promote stroke, heart attack, birth defects and toxicosis (when taken along with antibiotics or anti-fungal drugs). It is because of the potential side effects that many individuals who suffer from migraines will put off using these prescription options.

4 – CBD

CBD happens to be safer than the other options listed here for treating migraines. Primarily because CBD interacts with the cannabinoid reactors in your body, it helps to regulate and restore function within your EDS. CBD is also all-natural. There is no possibility of overdosing. Plus, CBD has few side effects and rarely interacts with any other drug or medication. Compared to your other options, CBD is clearly the most logical and safest way to combat a migraine.

In Conclusion

CBD is an effective treatment for pain management. This makes it a perfect solution for individuals who have had little or no relief for all other forms of treatment. Before you start to add CBD oil to your daily routine, consult with your doctor or medical professional to be sure that it is an appropriate alternative treatment for your migraines. Expect to see more studies in the future on the effectiveness on health from CBD as it has yet to be fully understood.