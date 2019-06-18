Chris Paul reacts to rumors of feud with James Harden, Rockets

Chris Paul may have played his final game as a member of the Rockets, given all the talk about him beefing with teammate James Harden.

The problem, however, for both CP3 and the team, if it is trying to move him, is that his contract is virtually untradeable. It’s going to be difficult to find a suitor to pick up the final three years at roughly $120 million, especially given that he’s 34 years old. Paul is on the wrong side of 30, has had injury issues, and would command the type of money a superstar gets in their prime.

But Paul is disputing the rumors that he and Harden aren’t getting along. Here’s what he had to say on social media Tuesday.

Chris Paul has logged on pic.twitter.com/hmk7C95Y9G — Devin Grainger (@devlightyear) June 18, 2019

Well then.