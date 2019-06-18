Contract Contender Week 1: Brendan Loughnane

The contender series brings two levels of excitement; the excitement we see in every fight card, and the excitement of seeing a fighter’s dreams come true on live broadcast. Each week we’ll look at a fighter who we think has what it takes to be one of those receiving the life changing contract.

Name: Brendan Loughnane

Opponent: Bill Algeo

If the name Brendan Loughnane looks familiar to you as a UFC fan, it’s because he’s made it to the show before, albeit, just for a cup of coffee. Loughnane made his UFC debut back at UFC on FX 6 in 2012 against Mike Wilkinson. Only 5-0 at the time, Loughnane was outworked by his more experienced countryman en route to a unanimous decision loss. After just that decision loss, the UFC cut ties with him and he headed back to the regional scene in England.

Since that time, Loughnane has reinvented his game, which now rides heavily on his ability to keep distance and blast his opponent with kicks. Both of his last two victories have come via kicks; one by head kick and one by leg kick TKO. It’s this style that makes his a heavy favorite to bring home a contract. He’s never in a boring fight, and he’s never all that far away from winning a fight in dramatic fashion. While he may not have impressed Uncle Dana all those years ago, White will for sure be impressed with Loughnane version 2.0 tonight.

Official Prediction: Loughnane via head kick KO, Round 2