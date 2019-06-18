Edwin Encarnacion looks completely different without signature beard

Home run leader Edwin Encarnacion has been freed of the Mariners chained that previously bound him, as his team was sitting in last place, with a clear rebuild on the horizon.

The fire sale resulted in him being traded to the Yankees, so Encarnacion now finally has a legitimate chance to compete for a World Series title.

It took a major sacrifice, though — him shaving off his signature full-chin-strap beard, which he’s sported over the years, as you can see below.

Breaking: Edwin Encarnación, who currently leads the American League in home runs, has been traded to the New York Yankees, sources tell @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/jef4Zf9ve1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 16, 2019

Encarnacion's beard doubles as a chinstrap. pic.twitter.com/Q8HHvUBpOz — Ian Macleod (@SPACKLERca) September 23, 2015

Welp, he was forced to shave it off, as per the Yankees’ team rules. He even took to Instagram live so everyone could see it publicly.

“Mira que lindo me veo” 💀💀💀 “Check out how good I look” pic.twitter.com/Pz0dyIkGqO — ⚾️Nicky Ninety Nine👩🏻‍⚖️ (@Nickyb_04) June 17, 2019

He now looks like this.

Edwin Encarnacion will go deep tonight… pic.twitter.com/Yyw5iQhChQ — ⓃⓎⓎ ⓈⓃⓄⒷ – ⓉⒽⒺ ⓈⓃⓄⒷ (@davidtabrown) June 18, 2019

A sacrifice of epic proportions.