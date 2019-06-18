Edwin Encarnacion looks completely different without signature beard

Home run leader Edwin Encarnacion has been freed of the Mariners chained that previously bound him, as his team was sitting in last place, with a clear rebuild on the horizon.
The fire sale resulted in him being traded to the Yankees, so Encarnacion now finally has a legitimate chance to compete for a World Series title.
It took a major sacrifice, though — him shaving off his signature full-chin-strap beard, which he’s sported over the years, as you can see below.
Welp, he was forced to shave it off, as per the Yankees’ team rules. He even took to Instagram live so everyone could see it publicly.
He now looks like this.
A sacrifice of epic proportions.
