How to watch USA vs Guyana live Stream Reddit Gold Cup 2019

All soccer fans are waiting for the battle of night in Gold Cup 2019, Six times championship United States National soccer team will face Guyana today for first time in Gold Cup stage. June 18 at 10:00 pm ET in Allianz Field stadium start USA & Guyana for their CONCAFE journey. Team USA is not better form this year, last two friendly matches they lost 1-0 to Jamaica & 3-0 to Venezuela. Here’s how you can watch the match online & get more information’s about CONCACAFE Championship.

Date: Tuesday, June 18

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Allianz Field

TV channel: FS1 and UniMas

Streaming: Watch Here

Guyana will make their first Gold Cup appearance in the 2019 competition and are distant odds underdogs against the Stars and Stripes.

The USMNT are defending champions but recently lost back-to-back friendlies against Jamaica and Venezuela ahead of the tournament.

You can watch the live stream of the game on Fox Sports Go with your cable provider, or you can watch live online for free when you try FuboTV (free trial).

What USA will show up? The one that has looked like it has lacked ideas under Berhalter as of late? Let’s not forget those games haven’t been with star Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie played in just one game. There’s been a lot of experimenting, but chances are we see a strong USA side that erases some of the doubt.

Chances are you don’t know much about Guyana. They are ranked No. 177 in FIFA’s rankings and and have never played in the Gold Cup. They have a bunch of guys who play non-league soccer in England and nobody on the national team has scored more than seven goals for the country. As you can imagine, from the outside, expectations aren’t high.

