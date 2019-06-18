Kawhi Leonard reveals which vices he's looking forward to consuming after title win

Kawhi Leonard may be all business on the court, but he’s a fun guy — just ask him.

And now that the Raptors have been crowned world champions, with him delivering on exactly what he came there to do — deliver a title to the city of Toronto for the first time in the history of the four major sports — he can rest easy.

He can also live a bit, in comparison to how meticulous he is about what he eats and drinks during the season. And on Tuesday, he addressed exactly how he plans to go about doing that, when teammate Serge Ibaka asked him what he’s going to enjoy.

“Just drinking alcohol and eating desserts all the time,” Leonard said.

OK, now we’re hungry.