Look: LeBron James has funny reaction to new haircut, hairline

LeBron James’ hairline has been the butt of many jokes, and, frankly, should have its own social media account.

He’s gone to great lengths to cover it up, even wearing a headband during games. But now that he’s in LA, he’s able to seek help from elite barbers that can do their magic and minimize its effect.

That was on display recently, when he was so caught up with it he posted a video to his Instagram story getting his hair cut, with a funny reaction as well.

It was an exciting haircut, we guess, judging by LeBron’s reaction.