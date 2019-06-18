Samantha Kerr notches four goals in one game as Australia trounces Jamaica 4-1 at Women's World Cup

Samantha Kerr had a huge game at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup of Soccer from Grenoble, France on Tuesday. Kerr scored all four of Australia’s goals in a 4-1 win over Jamaica. Kerr scored in the 11th, 42nd, 69th and 83rd minutes.

With Kerr’s offensive explosion, she is now tied for the goal scoring lead at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with five. Kerr’s other goal came in Australia’s 2-1 loss to Italy on June 9. Alex Morgan of the United States is also at five goals as she scored five in one game in the United States’ 13-0 romp over Thailand on June 11.

The other result on Tuesday came from Valenciennes, as Marta scored on a penalty in the 74th minute to give Brazil a 1-0 win over Italy. It was Marta’s second goal in two games. The Brazilian women’s soccer star missed Brazil’s first game against Jamaica (a 3-0 Brazil win) because of a left thigh injury.

The Pool C standings finished up very interesting. Italy, Australia and Brazil all finished up with identical records of two wins and one loss for six points, while Jamaica finished last with a record of zero wins and three losses.

Italy, Australia and Brazil all beat Jamaica in Pool C play, and then each recorded a record of one win and one loss in the three games played against each other. Italy beat Australia 2-1 on June 9 from Valenciennes and Australia beat Brazil 3-2 on June 13 from Montpellier prior to Brazil’s shutout win over Italy on Tuesday.

Due to the fact there was a three way tie for first place, for and against in all games played in the group were used to determine the winner. Italy got first as they had a +5 (beat Jamaica 5-0 on June 14 from Reims). Australia and Brazil were each at +3, but Australia got second as they scored eight goals, while Brazil only scored six.