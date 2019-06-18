Team favorite Al Horford is now a free agent

The rumor about Al Horford declining his player option and becoming a free agent is now a reality:
While Horford, a five-time All-Star, will move into the free-agent marketplace on June 30, there’s motivation for both Horford and the Celtics to work toward an agreement on a new long-term contract, league sources tell ESPN.
Horford could help Boston’s salary-cap flexibility with a new deal that starts below that $30.1 million salary.
Horford, 33, is a key member of the Celtics core and a favorite of management, coaches and teammates. Horford averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Celtics this past season, his third with Boston since leaving Atlanta for a four-year, $113 million free-agent deal with the Celtics.
I LOVE that last paragraph describing how beloved Horford is among management, coaches and teammates. It’s a DIRECT shot at a certain player who refuses to engage with management about his future.
All signs point to Horford signing a 3-year deal in the $70 million dollar range but…
What if another team throws big money on the table? Would Al bite? He’s made it clear that a championship is priority #1, but you never know.
Meanwhile, the Celtics are trying to move way up in the draft:
Hell no to moving Jaylen Brown but if Danny Ainge believes Garland is an all-star point guard in the making, a deal involving #14, the Memphis pick and fill-in-the-blank might be on the table.
