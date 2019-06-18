Team favorite Al Horford is now a free agent

The rumor about Al Horford declining his player option and becoming a free agent is now a reality:

While Horford, a five-time All-Star, will move into the free-agent marketplace on June 30, there’s motivation for both Horford and the Celtics to work toward an agreement on a new long-term contract, league sources tell ESPN. Horford could help Boston’s salary-cap flexibility with a new deal that starts below that $30.1 million salary. Horford, 33, is a key member of the Celtics core and a favorite of management, coaches and teammates. Horford averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Celtics this past season, his third with Boston since leaving Atlanta for a four-year, $113 million free-agent deal with the Celtics.

I LOVE that last paragraph describing how beloved Horford is among management, coaches and teammates. It’s a DIRECT shot at a certain player who refuses to engage with management about his future.

All signs point to Horford signing a 3-year deal in the $70 million dollar range but…

Al Horford will opt out and not pick up $30 million option, source confirms to @stadium. First from @ESPN. Will be interesting to see what other teams possibly throw at Horford in terms of a 4-year, big money deal that could make it difficult for Boston to bring Horford back. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 18, 2019

What if another team throws big money on the table? Would Al bite? He’s made it clear that a championship is priority #1, but you never know.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are trying to move way up in the draft:

Darius Garland will conduct a last-minute workout in Tarrytown with the New York Knicks tomorrow, a source told ESPN. Garland is in serious consideration for the No. 3 pick. Minnesota, Boston, Chicago are teams looking at potentially trading up to No. 4 with Garland in mind. — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 18, 2019

Celtics would have to get pretty creative to get up to No. 4 in this draft. Hard to see it happening without Jaylen Brown or MEM pick being put on the table in an offer. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) June 18, 2019

Hell no to moving Jaylen Brown but if Danny Ainge believes Garland is an all-star point guard in the making, a deal involving #14, the Memphis pick and fill-in-the-blank might be on the table.