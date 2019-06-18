The best private transport service in Geneva

The best way to explore a country is by traveling on our own. No doubt, we can take cabs to explore the place without being tired but when you travel on your own without any guides, you get to know more about the place. You will go to unwanted places, wrong directions and then you discover new things. Anyway, we can use Google Maps to guide us to the right place. But what if you get to explore the country in a cab with a driver in the best way possible? Yes, EONS provides such facilities. They even go beyond Geneva to serve you and they always make sure that you have a great experience traveling with them.

I recommend their car rental service only if you’re someone who likes to travel solo, if you’re someone who loves to meet new people then book a cab with drivers as they can even guide you with the specialties of the place. From Airport transfer to VIP transfer to Helicopter transfer, from Van, Sedan, Tesla, Limousine rental to Bus rental, EONS travel provides everything. And, the best thing about them is they charge 30% less than a Geneva taxi (depending on the type of vehicle).

No matter how many people you have in your group, EONS travels will provide a vehicle that best suits your needs. The best part about their airport transfers is they allow free waiting time of 60 minutes in the airport because they know how much time taking it could be to collect all the luggage and come out of the airport especially if you’re traveling out of the country for the first time. Apart from this, they even offer beverages of your choice (pre-ordered), tissue, mobile phone chargers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, and umbrellas. You don’t need to pay any tip to the driver as it is already included in the fee.

No matter if you’re on a Business trip or a family trip, EONS travel provide quality service at the most affordable price. Even if you’re getting late to the airport or a business meeting, just book the VIP service from EONS and the driver will make sure to drop you to the place of your choice on time. You can even book a driver without taking a car from them. The private driver Geneva will not only be your driver but he will also be your assistant or advisor. You don’t need to worry about your security when you are with a driver as they are trained in the business.

Even if you need a bespoke service, EONS travel won’t disappoint you. You just need to visit their website and let them know about your needs and they will take care of the rest. They can even help you organize an event or a private party or unique and innovative advertisements. Their dedicated diplomatic service will leave you speechless.

What if you want to deliver a gift to your wife on her birthday 500kms away? Eons travels will do it for you. No matter what you want them to deliver, they will happily do it. You just need to pay 50% of the charge while you book a service from them.

You might have noticed that taxi services in Geneva charge more during night time, but we at EONS travel charge our customer the same price, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. You can even avail special discounts by looking for a promo code on the Internet. You can arrange a private car for yourself or for anyone in just 3 easy steps. You just need to select your pickup address and destination, choose the service that fits your needs, and make the payment (you can choose to pay the driver by cash). They have the best vehicles in the market from Mercedes to BMW, from Tesla to Audi, you just need to name the car, and they will provide it. All the cars that they provide are equipped with the latest technology and an iPad which allows you to play a song of your choice.



Conclusion

Booking a private car with a private driver Geneva can help you explore the best Geneva has to offer. If you’re on a business trip and don’t want to be late for the meeting, book the VIP service of EONS travel and the professional driver will make sure you reach there on time. From a cab with or without a driver to delivering precious items to a different location, EONS travel has got your back, no matter what service you want.