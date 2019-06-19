Shevchenko to defend against Carmouche in Uruguay

The UFC women’s flyweight Champion will have a quick turnaround, as she looks to avenge her only stoppage loss.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche will headline UFC on ESPN+ 14. The event will take place Aug. 14 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Shevchenko finished Jessica Eye with a decisive knockout June 8 in Chicago.

Carmouche beat Shevchenko in 2010 at a regional event in Oklahoma via a doctor stoppage TKO after round 2. Carmouche most recently beat Lucie Pudilova via decision Feb. 23.