en-vivo Argentina vs Paraguay Copa America Live Stream Reddit

Argentina and Paraguay meet on Wednesday in the Copa America after both failed to deliver in the opening games, with three vital points on the line in this one. Argentina lost 2-0 to Colombia as Lionel Messi and company couldn’t do much of anything in attack, while Paraguay blew a 2-0 lead and drew Qatar 2-2 in their first game. With Colombia leading the group, the pressure is on for both teams to get a win or face potentially an early cup exit.

Copa America: Argentina vs. Paraguay

Date : Wednesday, June 19

: Wednesday, June 19 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET

: 8:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto

: Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto TV channel : Telemundo and ESPN+

: Telemundo and ESPN+ Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Quite the poor showing in the opener. Angel Di Maria didn’t even make it to the second half, Messi had nobody to work with and Sergio Aguero once again failed to make an impact for his country. Some big changes may be needed for the next game. Rodrigo De Paul may get the start after a quality performance off the bench last time out. Argentina really needs a point here to have much of a chance of moving on, but anything but a win will feel like a loss.

Rough way to draw Qatar on an own goal. They shot themselves in the foot time and time again and have a lot of work to do defensively. The potential is there but Eduardo Berizzo’s team is going to have to figure out how to get rid of the ball quicker, improve movement in the middle and put teams away. The chances were there.

Argentina had a golden opportunity to start the tournament with a win against Colombia and make a statement, but a bad performance and a 2-0 loss to a clinical counter-attacking team left plenty of questions about how quickly Lionel Scaloni’s side can become a solid unit in time to make a serious challenge in the competition.

Against Paraguay, a dangerous attacking team that can cause plenty of problems with Óscar Cardozo, Miguel Almirón and Derlis González up front, the Albiceleste will need to find a way to play well and more importantly get three points. Lionel Messi also needs to be better than he was in the opening match, and according to Argentine media, the captain is hungry to help his team win.

