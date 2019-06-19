Look: Lonzo Ball releasing new Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneaker

It’s been said that the Ball family is done with Big Baller Brand, given the swindling done by their main partner, but that may not be the case.

Even though LaVar has indicated that his family is distancing himself from the brand, he’s also said that they’re not completely out of the business completely — hinting at a possible return in some form.

And apparently, that’s the case, as photos of Lonzo Ball’s new Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneaker leaked out on social media this week. The shoe’s designer, David Raysse, shared some photos of what it’ll look like.

Flashy.