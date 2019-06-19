Mexico vs Canada Live Stream Gold Cup Reddit Online

Mexico and Canada battle on Wednesday in their second match at the 2019 Gold Cup after both won their group stage opener by wide margins. Mexico crushed Cuba 7-0 while Canada beat Martinique 4-0. One more win for either will cement their spot in the quarterfinals, with El Tri entering this one as the heavy favorite. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know

best Way to watch Mexico vs Canada Gold Cup Live Stream

Date : Wednesday, June 19

: Wednesday, June 19 Time : 10:30 p.m. ET

: 10:30 p.m. ET Location : Sports Authority Field in Denver

: Sports Authority Field in Denver TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes

: FS1 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Mexico and Canada will face off for supremacy in Group A at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday at the Mile High Stadium in Denver. The two sides are a cut above their opponents in the group, Martinique and Cuba.Canada eased to a 4-0 win over the former in their first match, while Mexico thrashed the latter 7-0

The 7-0 win over Cuba may have just been the coming out part for Uriel Antuna. The Los Angeles Galaxy man, on loan from Manchester City, is an intriguing player who was a surprise call-up by Tata Martino. His decision worked out quickly with his three goals, and he’s now the top scorer at the cup.

They enter on a six-game winning streak and crushed Martinique in the opener 4-0. But is this team really any good when it comes to potentially contending for a spot in the 2022 World Cup? This is the biggest test they’ve had since Jamaica in the 2017 Gold Cup quarterfinals, which they lost 2-1.

Mexico and Canada will face off on Wednesday, June 19 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo., as the Gold Cup continues.

Mexico had its way with Cuba in its opener, thrashing the Group A underdog 7-0 thanks to a hat trick from Uriel Antuna and an all-around superb match from Wolves star Raul Jimenez. The degree of difficulty should increase against Canada, which beat another underdog in Martinique, winning 4-0 behind two goals from Jonathan David.

Mexico are without the likes of Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela and Hirving Lozano from their attacking options at this year’s tournament, but that didn’t stop them running riot against Cuba on Saturday.

Uriel Antuna scored his first three senior goals for El Tri, while Raul Jimenez netted a brace. Diego Reyes and Alexis Vega also got on the scoresheet (U.S. only):