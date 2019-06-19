Mike Trout hits restaurant in outfield with home-run moonshot (Video)

Angels outfielder Mike Trout is the prototypical five-tool player — he truly can do it all.

Trout can make plays with his glove, he can steal bases and man, he can hit. That was on display during Wednesday’s Blue Jays-Angels game, when he put on an absolute show, going 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

He hit one home run so hard that it ended up hitting a restaurant window in the upper deck at Rogers Centre. The ball traveled 420 feet, and you can check out the moon shot below.

Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman showed plenty of respect for Trout during the game, calling him the “best player ever” after getting a deep fly ball out.

Marcus Stroman, Trash-Talking Mike Trout with Positive Affirmations. pic.twitter.com/dnzs5K9OLE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2019

He’s a special player.