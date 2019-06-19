NBA players, cast list for 'Space Jam 2' finally revealed

The Lakers failed to qualify for the playoffs this season, so LeBron James and his teammates have had plenty of time to pursue offseason endeavors.

And for LBJ, that includes beginning to shoot “Space Jam 2,” which is his biggest off-the-court project to date.

So far, we haven’t heard much details about the film, or who’ll be starring in it. NBA fans have been particularly interested, as they’ve been wondering which of their favorite players will be on the silver screen.

Well, now we know.

Sources: Space Jam 2, starring LeBron James, is expected to feature key roles for Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson and WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Several more NBA and WNBA players, including Chiney Ogwumike, are expected to play roles in film. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 20, 2019

It’s interesting that Anthony Davis will be in it, as both he and LeBron are repped by agent Rich Paul, and they’re now teammates as well.