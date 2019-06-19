official NHL Awards 2019 live stream Reddit free online

After finishing Stanley Cup Finals 2019, NHL arranged annual awards show. The awards ceremony will take place in Mandalay Bay, Las vegas at 8:00 PM local time. You can easily watch the biggest Awards show free streaming online. Here’s you know how to watch NHL Awards 2019 live stream free online hd coverage. Everything you need to know if you stream the NHL’s annual awards show online.

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mandalay Bay (Las Vegas)

TV: NBCSN, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

How To watch NHL Awards 2019 live stream Free Online

The show will broadcast live from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas on NBCSN and Sportsnet in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Tickets to the event are available for purchase at NHL.com/Awards

On Wednesday night, however, we’ll get one final chance to commemorate the stars of this past season with the 2019 NHL Awards, the league’s annual ceremony for dishing out honors like the famed Hart, Norris and Vezina trophies.

2019 NHL Awards nominees

Hart Trophy (MVP)

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins

Vezina Trophy (Best goaltender)

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Ben Bishop, Dallas Stars

Robin Lehner, New York Islanders

Norris Trophy (Best defenseman)

Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Calder Trophy (Best rookie)

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues

Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres

Jack Adams Award (Best coach)

Barry Trotz, New York Islanders

Craig Berube, St. Louis Blues

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

