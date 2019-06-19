Rockets reportedly shopped Chris Paul to Knicks in potential trade

The NBA Draft is set to begin in roughly 24 hours, and the Rockets are apparently looking to use the big event to retool its roster.

It’s no secret that Chris Paul isn’t thrilled about the possibility of playing for the Rockets next season, whether the rumored dissension between him and James Harden is true, or if it has to do with the coaching staff/ownership.

Whatever the reason, CP3 could be on the move, although it’s hard to see another team jumping through hoops to pick up his contract. Paul is due $120 million over the next three years, and it 34 years of age, acquiring him sure isn’t a cost-efficient move.

But the Knicks were apparently interested, so the Rockets put a deal on the table. New York turned it down, though, according to a report from The Ringer. It reads:

The Rockets recently explored trading Chris Paul into New York’s cap space, but the Knicks refused, according to league sources. Trading Paul would have positioned the Rockets to be a Clint Capela or Eric Gordon trade away from freeing up the cap space to sign Jimmy Butler, who league sources say they plan to pursue.



Butler would make the Rockets a title contender, but it’s hard to see the Rockets clearing the cap space to make that work, without giving up solid assets.