Skip Bayless roasted after falling for fake report about Chris Paul, James Harden beef

FOX Sports talking head Skip Bayless has embarrassed himself on a number of occasions, leading to scrutiny from fans.

Bayless has made some ridiculous hot takes over the years, and has often been forced to eat crow after being proven wrong. Not only that, he was even once caught lying about his high school basketball “career.” It’s safe to say his credibility isn’t all that high.

So when he fell for a “report” from a fake Twitter account, fans made sure to let him have it.

Bayless made his usual daily appearance on “Undisputed,” when he began talking about a “report” that stated Chris Paul once criticized James Harden over his man boobs. The problem was that the “report” came from a Twitter account by the name of @SportsTalkBarry, which stated that the name was “Adrian Wojnarowski.” So yeah, it was a fake report by someone who was just trying to garner attention, and Bayless hilariously fell for it, and referenced it on TV.

Skip Bayless actually fell for it and said it on live television I’m dead pic.twitter.com/PtL2AKDQbx — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 19, 2019

Too funny.