If you’ve ever taken a conventional fat burner, you’ve probably had the feeling lying in bed awake, pumped full of caffeine and staring at the ceiling, thinking ‘Why oh why did I take that pill?’. The irony is that fat burners which contain stimulants do affect sleep, and a good nights sleep is a major part of successful weight loss. Science has proven it. So, if you’re looking for the Best Non Stimulant Weight Loss Pills and Fat Burners you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve found the 10 best non stim fat burners and weight loss aids on the market, that’ll work to get you shredded as fast as possible, but also ensure you’re not walking around with dilated pupils and a pranging brain. Sure, stimulants have their place in fat loss, but coffee is also a low calorie stimulant. And works as well as a caffeine filled pill.

These 10 supplements give you a good dose of appetite suppressants, metabolism boosters and other essential weight loss ingredients, all packed into a convenient pill form.

Why choose a stimulant free fat burner or weight loss pill?

There are many good reasons to choose a stimulant free fat burner. And they don’t just to apply to people with health issues. It can be as simple as ‘I like coffee too much, and don’t want too much caffeiene’, or that you already have stimulants in pre-workouts and other supplements.

You want to ensure a sound night’s sleep. Stim free supplements can avoid blood pressure issues and concerns. You’ll avoid burning out over time and feeling fatigued. You’ll avoid shakes and stammers in energy You can avoid feelings of nausea associated with fat burners.

Effects of non-stimulant weight loss pills and fat burners:

Get shredded as quick as most normal fat burners

Feel more comfortable and boost metabolism

Reduce your appetite without feeling jitters

Focus better and avoid energy crashes

If you’re looking for a product that’ll get your body burning through stored fat, whilst ensuring you sleep soundly and stay focused through the day, you’re in the right place. We also have updated our list using the latest in scientific research, to ensure what you’re seeing are the best of the best.

Benefits of taking a non-stim fat burner:

Sleep better, which aids further weight loss

Zero unwanted side effects

Still provides a high level of weight loss

Can be taken at any time of the day

The Best Non-Stimulant Weight Loss Pills and Fat Burners

Overall Winner for this year:

#1 – ShredCBD

ShredCBD is without a doubt the current dominating force when it comes to relevant and recent fat burning supplements. ShredCBD doesn’t use a load of caffeine or bitter orange extract, but instead focuses on using CBD to promote healthy fat loss as well as a range of other lifestyle benefits.

Effects of ShredCBD:

Reduces Appetite

Targets Stored Fat

Boosts metabolism

No jitters

Can Improve sleep quality

Contains Antioxidants

In each one of ShredCBD’s 60 pills are zero stimulants, and just a small amount of natural green tea which can promote some energy and focus. Instead of leaving you shaking and anxious.

ShredCBD also contains the natural fat burner Garcinia Cambogia, making every capsule perfect for anyone looking to boost metabolism, suppress appetite and convert fat lipids.

Wait…CBD?

CBD is a naturally occurring compound that exists in the hemp plant, it has zero psychoactive affects and plays a huge biological role in the brain. The effects of supplementation aren’t just limited to potential weight loss, but also to a reduction in anxiety, improvements in sleep and reduction in inflammation. It’s a natural powerhouse.

Ingredients in ShredCBD:

CBD Isolate

Green Tea Extract

Garcinia Cambogia

ShredCBD’s pills contain 40mg of CBD Isolate and 50mg of a Garcinia Cambogia and Green Tea blend.

All of these ingredients come from completely natural sources and can be supplemented without any worry of unwanted and nasty side effects.

ShredCBD is a true alternative to high stimulant filled fat burners in that it promotes athletic recovery and improvements to sleep quality and reduces stress too. It can have a huge impact to anyone who is on a diet or looking to use weight loss pills.

ShredCBD Pros:

A completely natural product backed by recent scientific research

Impacts weight loss and fat loss

Has huge potential for benefits to many aspects of life

Sleep quality benefits and stress reduction

No added stimulants

Fast free shipping to the US

ShredCBD Cons:

Premium price tag due to CBD Isolate content

Direct sales from their website only

Only sold in the United States

#2 Lean XT Non-Stimulant Fat Burner

Coming in at number 2 is a more conventional product, Lean XT. Lean XT is an all-natural fat burner that comes from Jacked Factory. Lean XT reviews are pretty solid and it contains some good fat burning ingredients for its price.

Lean XT’s well designed formula with an extensive range of ingredients makes it onto our list of best non stimulant weight loss pills.

Lean XT Ingredients

Lean XT consists of natural and premium ingredients of the highest quality. It has no artificial colouring or fillers added. The main ingredients include:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine – Supplement form of carnitine, that is naturally produced by your liver and kidneys to help your cells release energy.

– Supplement form of carnitine, that is naturally produced by your liver and kidneys to help your cells release energy. Green Tea Extract- Rich source of antioxidants that help with both weight loss and has cognitive benefits.

Rich source of antioxidants that help with both weight loss and has cognitive benefits. Coleus Forshkohli Root Extract– Extract from plant that’s been used for its medicinal properties to treat conditions like high blood pressure.

Lean XT Pros

Premium, natural ingredients with no artificial fillers and coloring

Produced in a cGMP facility with strict quality standards and testing

Supplement works in a multitude of ways to lose fat, such as helping to control appetite and reducing fat storage.

Green tea extract gives cognitive benefits as well as physical benefits

Formulated based on sound scientific research of ingredients

100% money-back guarantee if it doesn’t work as stated

Lean XT Cons

A bit pricey due to the premium ingredients

A few customers have reported bloating and stomach gas due to the supplement

#3 Evlution Nutrition Green Tea Leaf Extract

Pure green tea in a simple to use capsule makes this our number 3. It can also be easily stacked alongside other supplement and is absolutely packed to the teeth with antioxidants. It’s not got many other ingredients, but the focus on green tea might be enough for some looking for a highly pure natural alternative in terms of weight loss pills.

Evlution Nutrition Green Tea Leaf Extract Ingredients

Evlution Nutrition Green Tea Leaf Extract consists of many different effective ingredients that help with fat loss, boosted metabolism and reduced stress, such as:

Garcinia Cambogia – Helps with fat loss

– Helps with fat loss Acetyl L-Carnitine – Helps with releasing energy from cells

– Helps with releasing energy from cells Green Tea Extract – Has cognitive benefits as well as aiding with fat loss

– Has cognitive benefits as well as aiding with fat loss Green Coffee Bean Extract – Stimulates fat burning and boosts metabolism

– Stimulates fat burning and boosts metabolism CLA– Boosts metabolism and reduces fat storage

Evlution Nutrition Green Tea Leaf Extract Pros

Contains multiple, effective ingredients that target all areas of the weight loss process, such as metabolism and fat storage

Five great appetizing flavors such as peach and grape.

Good value for money for 150 capsules

Has both capsule and powder forms

Evlution Nutrition Green Tea Leaf Extract Cons

Not approved by regulatory bodies such as the FDA

#4 Finaflex PX Ketoburn

This is a great option if you’re looking for weight loss pills without stimulants and are following a ketogenic diet. It is specifically designed to help you tackle the mentally and physically challenging aspects of the keto diet, by helping to induce nutritional ketosis. It has no stimulants and free from maltodextrin.

Finaflex PX Ketoburn Ingredients

This supplement has two primary ingredients that help in inducing nutritional ketosis:

Exogenous Ketone Bodies

MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides)-

PX Ketoburn has the perfect fat to protein ratio for the ketogenic diet, helping the body become more efficient at using up fat stores for energy.

Finaflex PX Ketoburn Pros

No artificial colouring and maltodextrin

Supplement specifically designed for those on the keto diet

Helps induce ketosis and maintain it

Supports both mental and physical aspects of the keto diet

Finaflex PX Ketoburn Cons

A bit pricey for only 20 servings

Not that many ingredients with additional benefits

#5 Keto+Balance

Coming in it at No.5, is another dietary supplement designed specially for the keto diet. The ketogenic diet is highly effective but can be physically and mentally demanding. Consuming a supplement that is designed for such a diet can help you go through with the diet. It targets your physical and mental performance helping you stay motivated and sustain energy levels for longer.

Keto + Balance Ingredients

Its primary ingredient is MCT Oil powder with multiple additional ingredients that help with weight and fat loss, such as:

Chaga Mushroom

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Rhodiola Root

Keto + Balance Pros

Carefully formulated MCT Oil powder with appetizing dutch cocoa flavor

One of the few supplements that target both the mind and body

Contains many different ingredients with various mental and physical benefits

Can be easily blended into your morning coffees and shakes

Keto+ Balance Cons

A bit pricey for the serving size

Only available in powder form

#6 Physiqueseries Fat Burner Stim-Free

Coming in it at No.6 is another stim-free fat burner. It has no artificial coloring, preservatives or sweeteners. It is also gluten-free and non-GMO. The formula has been specifically designed to burn fat and also help manage your appetite and cravings. The ingredients are clean and natural.

Physiqueseries Fat Burner Stim-Free Ingredients

Physiqueseries Fat Burner Stim-Free contains 6 natural fat-burning ingredients that are backed by extensive scientific research. The main ingredients are:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine – Supplement compound helps with release of energy from cells

– Supplement compound helps with release of energy from cells Forslean (10% Forskolin )- Helps with stress reduction and reducing blood pressure

)- Helps with stress reduction and reducing blood pressure 5-HTP – Helps with reducing anxiety and getting better sleep

– Helps with reducing anxiety and getting better sleep Rhodiola Rosea – Boosts energy and endurance

Boosts energy and endurance Cayenne Pepper Extract – Helps boost metabolism

– Helps boost metabolism Fucoxanthin- Natural ingredient that helps fat burning

Physiqueseries Fat Burner Stim-Free Pros

One of the few supplements that target both the mind and body

Contains many different ingredients with various mental and physical benefits

Completely legal for professional athletes, no banned substances

Convenient capsule form

No stimulants

Affordable for the number of servings

Physiqueseries Fat Burner Stim-Free Cons

Only ships to certain countries

Only available on their website

#7 Lean Bean Fat Burner for Women

Coming in it at No.7 is the Lean Bean Fat Burner that’s specifically designed for women. A lot of fat burning supplements out there either are designed only for men or not specifically for women. Men and women’s bodies are a little different when it comes to fat storage and processing, so if you are a female looking for a great weight loss pill, give this a try.

Their formula caters specifically for women’s bodies, so it is one of the best non stimulant weight loss pills for women.

Leanbean Fat Burner Ingredients

Leanbean is formulated with multiple (over 12) ingredients that each offer unique benefits in terms of fat and weight loss. Ingredients include:

Konjac Fibre

Turmeric

Garcinia Cambogia – Popular compound in fat loss supplements that targets stubborn fat

Acai Berry

Green Coffee Bean – Rich in antioxidants

Green Tea Extract- Rich in powerful antioxidants with physical and cognitive benefits

Cayenne Pepper- Helps boost your metabolism

Pipperine

Raspberry Ketones

Vitamins B6, B12- Helps with cellular energy release

All these ingredients have benefits that help with fat burning. They not only have physical benefits but also mental benefits. The formula also contains important B vitamins. Overall, this formula is holistic and well-thought out.

Leanbean Fat Burner Pros

One of the few supplements that target both the mind and body

Well thought out formula that contains many different ingredients with various mental and physical benefits

Designed specifically for women

Ships globally to many countries

Also contains crucial B vitamins, so great for vegetarians

Extensively positive customer testimonials

Leanbean Fat Burner Cons

Only available in capsule form

Designed only for women

Not completely stim-free, but low enough

#8 Hydroxycut Lean X Next Gen

At No. 8, we have another stim-free fat burner from Muscletech’s renowned line of supplements. The formula uses popular, scientifically backed fat burning compounds that have additional physical and cognitive benefits such as green coffee bean extract.

Hydroxycut’s extensive formula with multiple ingredients places it on our list of best non stimulant weight loss pills for their benefits apart from fat loss.

Hydroxycut Lean X Next Gen Ingredients

If you’re looking for a line of stim-free fat burners, this is one of the products you should try, if you want to avoid jittery restlessness caused by stimulants like caffeine. Ingredients include:

Acetyl-L-Carnitine

Black Pepper Extract (Bioperine)

Green Coffee Bean Extract

Lion’s Mane Mushroom

Rhodiola Rosea Root

Cayenne Pepper

Hydroxycut Lean X Next Gen Pros

One of the few supplements that target both the mind and body

Contains many different ingredients with additional mental and physical benefits

Natural fat burning compounds that help with curbing appetite and boosting metabolism

Some ingredients such as green coffee bean extracts are full of potent antioxidants that have benefits other than fat loss

Non-stim fat burner

Hydroxycut Lean X Next Gen Cons

Some of the exotic ingredients seem a bit redundant in the weight loss formula and have nothing to do with fat burning.

#9 Performix Stim Free

If you’re looking for weight loss pills without stimulants, here is another great offering from Performix at No. 9. Stimulants like caffeine can make you restless and jittery, preventing you from focusing on your goals. The formula uses Performix’s innovative TERRA bead technology.

Peformix Stim Free Ingredients

Peformix contains a specifically designed formula to induce thermogenesis in the body and burn fat faster. Some of the ingredients include:

CX2 Thermogenic Activator

GC3 Appetite Management Matrix

GreenPRO Metabolic Matrix

SERRO- PROx Positive Mood Support

Performix Stim Free Pros

One of the few supplements that target both the mind and body

Has a range of different ingredients with mental and physical benefits

Natural fat burning compounds that help with curbing appetite and boosting metabolism

Non-stim fat burner

Performix Stim Free Cons

Some of the ingredients are protected and not much information is out there about how they work

#10 Performance Lab SPORT Fat Burner

And finally, at No. 10, we have another supplement from Performance Lab for those looking for weight loss pills without stimulants.

Performance Lab SPORT Ingredients

Like many of the great supplements above, a great supplement will have additional ingredients that offer benefits that go beyond fat burning. In Performance Lab SPORT, there are:

Coleus Forshkohlii

Bioprene , Black Pepper Extract

, Black Pepper Extract Cayenne Pepper Extract – Boosts metabolism

– Boosts metabolism HMB – Helps encourage fat burning during fasting instead of breaking down muscle

Performance Lab SPORT Fat Burner Pros

Great stimulant for those doing intermittent fasting as it helps prevent muscle breakdown

Extensive ingredient range with many different mental and physical benefits

Non-stim fat burner

Vegan friendly capsules

Performance Lab SPORT Fat Burner Cons