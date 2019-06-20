better ways USA vs Sweden Live Stream Free Online Reddit streams

Women’s team USA has breezed through the first two games of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, encountering little resistance. The Americans blitzed Thailand in a historic 13-0 rout. Welcome to watch USA vs Sweden Live Stream Free Online FIFA Women’s World Cup football 2019. Here’s how you can watch the USWNT vs Sweden Live Stream free Online.

Finally, the group stages of the 2019 Women’s World Cup conclude with four games in groups E & F. There’s not a whole lot of drama in either group — Netherlands and Canada will both advance out of Group E as both have six points already, and same for USA and Sweden. There’s still a chance that the remaining teams could squeak into the knockouts in third place with a win.



Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Oceane — Le Havre, France

TV channel: Fox and Telemundo

We still haven’t seen a full-strength USWNT at the tournament. Becky Sauerbrunn didn’t play in the opener against Thailand due to injury, and the coach Jill Ellis went heavy with substitutes in the second match against Chile.

Sweden is ranked No. 9 in the world by FIFA and No. 5 in UEFA. The Swedes, like the Americans, have been to every Women’s World Cup that has ever taken place, with a second-place finish in 2003 being their best result. No two teams have matched up as many times in the Women’s World Cup as these two teams. Sweden is 6-21-11 in head-to-head meetings against the U.S. in any competition.

