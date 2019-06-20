ESPN roasts Knicks with hilarious graphic about NBA Draft needs

The Knicks put together one of the worst regular-season campaigns since the turn of the century this past season, finishing with a 17-65 record. Sure, the team may have committed to tanking, but given the lack of talent on their roster, it’s highly unlikely that they would’ve won more than a few more games even if they would’ve been out to win.

And the Knicks showed that tanking doesn’t guarantee the top pick, as the lottery balls can sometimes have a mind of their own. Still, the Knicks ended up with the No. 3 selection, and a generational talent in RJ Barrett, so it did work out to some degree.

ESPN couldn’t help but pile on, though, in addressing the Knicks’ team needs. Check out this funny graphic that ran during the draft, while the team has on the clock.

Well, they’re not wrong, as the Knicks don’t really have any proven assets or playmakers at any position — at least not yet.