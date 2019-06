Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 14

Sydney Swans vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Boxing

Premier Boxing Champions

Charlo vs. Cota, Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, NV

Press Conference — FS1, 2 p.m.

Cancio vs. Machado II, Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA

WBA World Super Featherweight Championship

Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado — DAZN, 7:30 p.m.

ShoBox: The New Generation, WinnaVegas Casino & Resort, Sloan, IA

Super Welterweights

Sebastian Fundora vs. Hector Manuel Zepeda — Showtime, 10 p.m.

Max on Boxing — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

CFL

Week 2

BC Lions at Edmonton Eskimos — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/ESPN2, 9 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 8:30 p.m.

College Baseball

College World Series

Semifinals, TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, Omaha, NE

Michigan vs. Texas Tech — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Louisville — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Group C, BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX

El Salvador vs. Jamaica — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 6:45/FS1, 7 p.m.

Honduras vs. Curaçao — UniMás/Univision Deportes, 9:15 p.m./FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Misión Copa Oro — Univision Deportes, 5 p.m.

Fútbol Central — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

Gold Cup Match Day — FS1, 9 p.m.

CONMEBOL Copa América

Group C, Arena Fonte Nova, Salvador, BA, Brazil

Ecuador vs. Chile — ESPN+. 6:54 p.m./Telemundo, 7 p.m.

Formula 1

French Grand Prix, Circuit Paul Ricard, Marseille, France

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

BMW International Open, Munich Eichenried Golf Club, Munich, Germany

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 s.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

American Family Insurance Championship, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, WI

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

Greater Hartford Open, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

PGA of America

Women’s PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, MN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, United Kingdom

Day 4 — NBCSN, 8:30 a.m.

America’s Day at the Races — FS2, 1:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combate Américas: Hildago, State Farm Arena, Hidalgo, TX

Catchweights

Ricky Palacios vs. Cooper Gibson — DAZN/Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

MLB

American League

Detroit at Cleveland — Fox Sports Detroit/STO, 7 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest/WPIX, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet One/NESN, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas — NBC Sports Chicago/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle — MASN2/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland — Fox Sports Sun/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network/SNY/NBC Sports Chicago, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington — MLB Network/Fox Sports South/Fox Sports Arizona, 7 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports San Diego/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at St. Louis — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, CA

Practice 1 — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NBA

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

2019 NBA Draft Cutdown — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Draft 2019: Next Steps — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2019 NHL Draft, Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Round 1 — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Round 1 — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Tonight: 2019 Scouting Combine Special — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Top 31 Draft Prospects — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2019 Draft Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: 2019 Draft Round 1 Recap — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Soccer

NWSL

Portland Thorns vs. Utah Royals FC — Yahoo!, 11 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — Univision Deportes, 11:30 p.m.

Fox Soccer Tonight — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: Noventi Open and Fever-Tree Championships-ATP Tour/Mallorca Open and Nature Valley Classic-WTA Tour — Tennis Channel, 6 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun — WSB.com/NESNplus, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — WCIU, 26.2, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm — CBS Sports Network/Spectrum SportsNet/KZJO, 10:30 p.m.