Hannah Green leads after first round of 2019 Women's PGA Championship

Hannah Green of Perth, Australia leads after the first round of the 2019 Women’s PGA Championship at the Hazeltine National Golf Course at Chaska, MN. In the third major of the 2019 season for women’s golf, Green had an 18 hole score of -4.

Green currently leads a very tight leaderboard. Melissa Reid of England and Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea are tied for second place at -3. Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park and In-Kyung Kim of South Korea are tied for fourth place at -2 along with American Amy Park of Levittown, NY, China’s Xiyu Lin and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn.

There are seven more golfers within three strokes of the lead at -1 and tied for 10th. They are American Angel Yin of Monterey Park, CA, Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, and three more South Koreans–Chella Choi, So Yeon Ryu and Mirim Lee.

It was a solid day for Green, who is looking for her first career major title. She had four birdies and zero bogeys in the 18 hole stretch. Her birdies came on the third, seventh, 11th and 16th holes. Green’s first three birdies came on a par five. One could argue that Green also delivered the most impressive shot of the day as she shot the ball on the seventh hole from the bunker right into the cup.

In fact, Green is a very surprising leader, because she has not put up impressive results on the LPGA Tour during events in the United States. Her best result on American soil has been a 14th place at the 2019 Hugel-Air Premia Los Angeles Open.

Rain impacted play during the first round of action. More rain is expected throughout the weekend as precipitation is in the forecast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Television coverage continues on Friday on Golf Channel, then on Saturday and Sunday on NBC.