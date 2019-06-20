How to Nicaragua vs Haiti Live stream Gold Cup Reddit Online

Nicaragua and Haiti battle on thursday at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose stadium. The match will start 7:00 pm Et. Here’s how you can watch Nicaragua vs Haiti Live stream Gold Cup 2019 soccer match free online. The listed as hosts in this tie Nicaragua lost their first game of the tournament and needs a victory if they are to have a chance of qualifying for the knockout-stages, while Haiti registered a win and took all the three points from their encounter with Bermuda.

Best Way to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti Live stream Gold Cup soccer 2019

Date : Thursday, June 20

: Thursday, June 20 Time : 7:oo p.m. ET

: 7:oo p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional

: Estadio Nacional TV channel : FS1 and Univision Deportes

: FS1 and Univision Deportes Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free)

Nicaragua were trashed 4:0 in their opening game of the Gold Cup by Costa Rica and are currently on a three game losing streak. They managed to score just one goal in the process, while conceding a whopping ten in the same time. Three of their last five outings produced over 2,5 goals and two saw both involved sides hitting the back of the nets.

Haiti won their first game of the Gold Cup 2019, by defeating Bermuda 2:1. Each of their last six encounters were won by the teams listed as hosts, while there have been no draw registered in the last eleven meetings involving the country. All but one of the last five Haiti matches featured over 2,5 goals and witnessed goals at both ends.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Haiti Live stream Gold Cup Reddit Online

The Haitians have never won consecutive Gold Cup matches. In fact, their win over Bermuda was actually the first time that Haiti has won an opening Gold Cup game. They posted a 0-4-2 record in their previous opening games, and their overall record is now 5-14-5. While Haiti still has a long way to go before they can start thinking about a championship, it was good to see them change team history.

They gave up four goals to Costa Rica but that’s only the beginning of the story. Nicaragua only had 43 percent of ball possession, managed just seven shots, had the ball stolen from them 24 times, committed 10 fouls, and picked up a couple of yellow cards. Their defense can only do so much when the offense isn’t moving.

This is only the eighth meeting between these teams with Haiti leading 4-1-2. These two teams split a pair of meetings back in 2017. Haiti has a 26-36-30 record against Central American teams, while Nicaragua has gone 21-30-11 against squads from the Caribbean. This game will be significant for both.