Look: Ja Morant's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile

Murray State product Ja Morant is a pure scorer, and we can’t wait to see him attempting to replicate what he did at the college level in the NBA.

Morant is a near-lock to be the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, as he’s a generational player, with both him and Zion Williamson appearing to be the only “can’t miss” players coming out of college this year. Both have an extremely low bust potential, if any, as they can both score from all over the floor, and they’re two-way players, getting it done on the defensive end as well.

As for Morant, his athleticism allows him to drive the ball to the basket and dunk with authority. He can also knock down shots from all over the floor — something the Memphis Grizzlies need badly, having traded Mike Conley Jr. to the Jazz. Morant would be the perfect pairing with young star Jaren Jackson Jr.

And he’s doing well for himself off the court as well. Morant has had a beautiful girlfriend, KK Dixon, since being at Murray State, and he’s showed her — and her beautiful smile — off on Instagram a few times.

He also posted this photo of Dixon on Valentine’s Day (but later deleted it).

She also popped up in his Instagram story on Wednesday, roughly 24 hours before the NBA Draft was set to begin. Check her out seated next to Morant in this family dinner photo.

Will KK accompany him to NYC for the draft? Stay tuned.