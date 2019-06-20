Look: Tyler Herro rocks flashy, best suit of NBA Draft

NBA

June 20, 2019

Tyler Herro surprised NBA fans for multiple reasons after he was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

First off, because Herro was taken with the 13th overall pick, and somehow ended up being a lottery pick, when he’s viewed by many to be a role player.

Second, because he rocked an unbelievably flashy suit — looking like he was ready to walk out the door and hit the club immediately after the draft ended. Check it out in the photos below.

And the watch, too!

Swag — Herro was dripped in swag on Thursday night.

