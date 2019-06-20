Look: Tyler Herro rocks flashy, best suit of NBA Draft

Tyler Herro surprised NBA fans for multiple reasons after he was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night.
First off, because Herro was taken with the 13th overall pick, and somehow ended up being a lottery pick, when he’s viewed by many to be a role player.
Second, because he rocked an unbelievably flashy suit — looking like he was ready to walk out the door and hit the club immediately after the draft ended. Check it out in the photos below.
The inside of Tyler Herro’s suit represents his High School, and where he played college ball at. Tonight, he’ll ad… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) June 20, 2019
Tyler Herro’s suit is the real hero here. #NBADraft2019 https://t.co/2U67QlKRnA—
Jason (@dawgbeers) June 21, 2019
And the watch, too!
Tyler Herro on his draft suit: “It speaks for itself. Look at it. Best drip here." https://t.co/0kejfvpuEy—
Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) June 21, 2019
Swag — Herro was dripped in swag on Thursday night.
