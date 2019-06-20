Look: Zion Williamson's stunning girlfriend is his good-luck charm

Duke product Zion Williamson is set to become the No. 1 player taken in the 2019 NBA Draft, as the Pelicans really don’t even have a decision on their hands, given how dynamic and explosive he is.

Williamson is a generational talent — no matter how you slice it. He can drive to the basket, post up his opponents, shoot from the perimeter, defend in the form of chase-down blocks and man, he can finish at the rim like the best of them. Sure, he may need to lose a few pounds, as 284 may be a bit too much weight to carry, but that’s easy enough. The fact remains that Williamson is the most hyped player to enter the NBA Draft since LeBron James did in 2003.

And behind every great man is a great woman, with Williamson being no different.

He’s been dating Tiana White since the two attended Spartanburg Day School, when he was a senior, and she was a junior. And, get this: He was a member of the basketball team, while she was a cheerleader. The storybook relationship is just too perfect, as are the photos of the two of them from when they went to prom.

ZION WILLIAMSON his high school sweetheart and girlfriend TIANA WHITE. ❤️#LoveAndBasketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/A4n4V7e1WQ — Nigel Dixon🙇🏾‍♂️💨 (@706NIGEL) June 19, 2019

White currently attends Wofford College, which is located only three hours from Duke. It’s ten hours from New Orleans, though, so the two will have to maintain a long-distance relationship once he joins the Pelicans. They’ve been keeping their relationship private, as it relates to social media, which is wise, but for now, any female suitors looking too approach Zion will need to keep hoping and stay patient, as well as reserving their thirst for this photo (which shows that Williamson can cut up/lose some weight when he needs to).

It will be interesting to see if White is with Williamson in NYC for the draft on Thursday night. We’ll update this post if she accompanies him with any pertinent photos.