official stream Netherlands vs Canada live streaming WWC 2019

The Netherlands and Canada face off in their final 2019 Women’s World Cup group stage match on Thursday, and first place is on the line. Here’s how you can watch the match between Netherlands vs Canada live stream free online: Both teams are 2-0-0 with six points in the table and with a goal differential of plus-three, but the Dutch hold the slight advantage having score four goals to Canada’s three.

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Stade Auguste-Delaune II

TV channel: Fox and Universo

Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Both sides have taken six points from their opening two games against New Zealand and Cameroon at France 2019, with the Dutch currently topping the group on goals scored.

The action in Group E wraps up on Thursday as the Netherlands play Canada in Reims. The two teams have already advanced to the knockout stage after winning the first two games of the group stage. The winner of Thursday’s game will win the group and get a significantly easier game in the knockout stage. The loser of the game will face either the United States or Sweden in the round of 16. If Thursday’s game ends in a draw, the Netherlands will finish first, as they have scored more goals than Canada.

The Netherlands are the reigning European Champions and are expected to make a deep run into the tournament. Vivianne Miedema is one of the best-attacking players in the tournament. The Dutch striker has one goal in the tournament but is coming off of a 29-goal season with Arsenal.

