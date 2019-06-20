NBA

Rockets unveil new logo on NBA Draft night (Photos)

By June 20, 2019

The Houston Rockets will likely be seeing some changes this offseason, as the team attempts to clear up its salary cap woes and also re-tool its roster.

A lot of that change starts with moving Chris Paul, which — given the fact that he’s due $123 million over the next three years — could be an impossible task.

For now, though, the Rockets are doing whatever they can to look toward the future, and get fans excited for it. As such, they revealed their new logo on Thursday, which features a more flashier look.

It’s OK, looks like a bit too much, though.

