Rockets unveil new logo on NBA Draft night (Photos)

The Houston Rockets will likely be seeing some changes this offseason, as the team attempts to clear up its salary cap woes and also re-tool its roster.

A lot of that change starts with moving Chris Paul, which — given the fact that he’s due $123 million over the next three years — could be an impossible task.

For now, though, the Rockets are doing whatever they can to look toward the future, and get fans excited for it. As such, they revealed their new logo on Thursday, which features a more flashier look.

Rockets new logo https://t.co/bbbAzBuRm3—

David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) June 21, 2019

New #Rockets logo unveiled by the team https://t.co/U0wiRYXems—

Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 21, 2019

It’s OK, looks like a bit too much, though.