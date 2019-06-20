The Link Between Astrology and Gambling

Gambling games are, for the most part, purely based on luck. As such, there are certain superstitions that may be connected to the act of gambling. Some gamblers blow on the dice or have a preferred hand when throwing. Some gamblers do not peak at cards being dealt until it has been completed. Others talk to slot machines in hope that they will favour them with the jackpot prize.

However, there are groups of gamblers that let the stars define their luck, and they use these signs in order to help them win, or at the very least, provide them with reasons why their personal winning or losing streaks occur. Can games of chances, which you can check over here, be affected by the day that you were born and how the stars and planets align?

What is Astrology All About?

Astrology, in a nutshell, is a type of pseudoscience that studies how the movements and positioning of planets can affect events in the world. Scholars believe that planets’ movement and alignment can affect events as well as the behaviour of people born within a specific period.

Perhaps the most modern, as well as the most common application of astrology in our daily lives, is the horoscope. Based on the concept of astrology, people born under a specific sign – that is, within one of twelve partitions of the Julian calendar, have inherent qualities and, based on the current day, they can either gravitate towards or repel away certain events or situations. In pretty much the same way, horoscopes even define compatibility with other people as well as other matters.

As such, it would come as no surprise that your horoscope, according to astrologers, can impact on your luck on specific days as well as on certain gambling games. This is with relation to your personality based on your sign as well as on the seasons by when your luck is at its highest.

Your Horoscope and Your Luck

Without going through all of the technicalities, here are the best games that you should play as well as the luckiest days to gamble. Of course, you should take all of these with a grain of salt, although belief in astrology can possibly give you a boost of confidence that is needed to make riskier bets and maybe higher rewards in the end.

Aries

Aries are born between March 21 and April 19.

People born under the sign of Aries tend to be more forceful in their decisions. They can thrive when taking risks and being more adventurous when it comes to games of chance. As such, betting on sports games or those that require them to compete with other players, for example, poker, will definitely fuel their fire and can bring them great rewards.

Lucky days for Aries to gamble are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays from April to June and from August to October of this year.

Taurus

Taurus are born between April 20 and May 20.

People born under Taurus are more thoughtful and reserved. They love to calculate odds and, the higher the odds are in their favour, the more comfortable they will be. For this reason, games with relatively good odds are good for Taurus to play, such as craps, roulette, or baccarat. You may opt to bet on the side of caution and make low bets.

Wednesdays and Saturdays are lucky days for Taurus to gamble, with September to November as the perfect season to play.

Gemini

Geminis are born between May 21 and June 20.

Those born under Gemini love to be the centre of attention. They thrive being in the limelight as well as being part of a lively crowd. Having their hands on the dice when playing craps will suit them best, with everyone around the table cheering them on. Games that produce fast results such as blackjack are also great go-to games for Geminis.

Lucky days for gambling for Geminis are Wednesdays and Thursdays, with May to August being the perfect time to gamble.

Cancer

Cancers are born between June 21 and July 22.

Cancers, just like the animals that symbolise the sign, are hermit-like and secluded by nature. As such, Cancers are not that comfortable with crowds and bright lights of the brick-and-mortar casino. For this reason, online casinos are the way to go. This way, Cancers can be secluded while still enjoying gambling.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays are the best days for Cancers to gamble. April to May and July to September are considered as lucky periods for people born under this sign.

Leo

Leos are born between July 23 and August 22.

Leos are naturally competitive. Leos also love being in the crowd as anticipation builds up for the last ball to be drawn or the last cards to be dealt. In this environment, Leos will thrive.

Lucky days for Leos to gamble are Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays during the periods of February to April and June to August.

Virgo

Virgos are born between August 23 and September 22.

Virgos are analytical and practical in their thoughts, which is why they thrive in games that not only rely on luck but skill as well. Games such as blackjack are great for Virgos to partake in as they can turn bad cards into good deals and good cards into big wins by calculating the odds on when to deal or fold.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays are lucky days for Virgos to gamble. They are the luckiest during the periods of February to April and August to October.

Libra

Libras are born between September 23 and October 22.

Libras are patient and logical, capable of both strategizing and playing the waiting game before the big win. For Libras, preferred games to play are poker and blackjack. Libras will also greatly enjoy modern slot games as their themes and designs will greatly be appreciated by a Libra’s inherent artistic and creative side.

Thursdays and Fridays are lucky days for Libras to gamble. They can take advantage this year by gambling from April to June and from August to November as these are the Libra’s luckiest times.

Scorpio

Scorpios are born between October 23 and November 21.

Scorpios are shrouded in mystery, which is why they have the best poker faces. Games that involve bluffing and raising bets are where Scorpios are at their best. Poker, Five Card Stud, and Texas Hold’em are games in which Scorpios can naturally excel.

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays are lucky days for Scorpios to gamble. They are also the luckiest from April to August of this year.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius are born between November 22 and December 21.

Sagittarius love mystery and adventure, and they crave having multiple options and trying new things. As such, Sagittarius gamblers can benefit from playing on roulette tables where there is a wide variety of bets to choose from. People born under this sign can also relish playing in land-based casinos rather than when playing online.

Lucky days for Sagittarius are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays. They can benefit from playing during the periods of January to March and October to November.

Capricorn

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19.

Capricorns are conservative by nature, in contrast to Sagittarius, which is why they would rather prefer playing games that have fewer options even if they provide fewer rewards. Baccarat has limited options to bet on, and this would serve Capricorns well. Low bets on the roulette wheel would also make Capricorns more comfortable.

The best days for Capricorns to gamble are on Tuesdays and Thursdays from January to April and from August to September.

Aquarius

Aquarius are born between January 20 and February 18.

Those born under the sign of Aquarius are quite lucky this year. They can virtually play any game that they want with a high trickery and manipulativeness to their advantage.

Lucky days for Aquarius are Mondays and Saturdays. They are lucky any time of the year except for the start and end of the year.

Pisces

Pisces are born between February 19 and March 20.

Pisces are not born to gamble, which is why they are best to play games that rely purely on dumb luck. They are most comfortable playing slot machines or buying a lottery ticket. Games that require no skills are what Pisces can be best at.

Lucky days for Pisces to play during the week are weekends. Fortune smiles at them during the first and middle quarters of the year.

Conclusion

While some may debunk astrology as nothing but blind faith, many gamblers do believe that the stars can help in defining their luck. In any case, there’s no harm in believing as this can really influence your positivity and confidence. Also, there might be a knack of truth in astrology, and if so, then you may be one of the lucky ones who will benefit and reap rewards.