tonight NBA Draft Live Stream Free Online Reddit streams

NBA 2019 draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets. After NBA finals the national basketball association arranged NBA Draft 2019 for stating new NBA season 2019-20. If you are a true lovers of NBA I think you never missed the events tonight. Here’s you can watch NBA Draft Live Streaming free online HD from anywhere of the earth.

Top options NBA Draft Live Streaming Free online

Date: Thursday, June 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Free stream: Watch CBS Sports draftee interviews

Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Official broadcast: ESPN

Whereas last year’s draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year’s edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans — fresh off the Anthony Davis trade — won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. After that, they’ll also have the No. 4 overall pick courtesy of the Lakers.

What is the draft order?

The New Orleans Pelicans won the Zion Sweepstakes, er, NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. And in the last few days, the aforementioned Anthony Davis trade, the multiteam Grizzlies deal and others have shuffled the order somewhat.

Here’s how the first round shapes up so far:

New Orleans Pelicans Memphis Grizzlies New York Knicks New Orleans Pelicans (acquired from Lakers) Cleveland Cavaliers Phoenix Suns Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks Minnesota Timberwolves Charlotte Hornets Miami Heat Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons Orlando Magic Atlanta Hawks (acquired from Nets) Indiana Pacers San Antonio Spurs Boston Celtics Oklahoma City Thunder Boston Celtics Memphis Grizzlies (acquired from Jazz) Philadelphia 76ers Portland Trail Blazers Cleveland Cavaliers Brooklyn Nets Golden State Warriors San Antonio Spurs Detroit Pistons (acquired from Bucks)

