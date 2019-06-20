UFC Greenville Prelim Breakout Star: Deron Winn

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Prospects come and go, but rarely do we see one pop up as raw as our pick for this card. With the high level that he trains at and the credentials he already has, it’s hard to envision that this man doesn’t have big things in his future.

Deron Winn

Affiliation – American Kickboxing Academy

From – Liberty, Missouri

Height – 5’8″

Weight – 185 lbs (Middleweight)

Record – 6-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

To be put simply, wrestling.

A three-time state champion in high school. A two-time junior college champion. A three-time All-American. Placed fourth at Olympic trials.

The credentials are obvious. However, what isn’t always obvious is the ability to transition those skills into a competition in which you also get punched in the face. Winn has handled that well though, dealing with the stand-up of UFC veteran Tom Lawlor last time out. He also is making large gains each time out, which can undoubtedly be attributed to working at AKA with other former Olympic wrestlers turned MMA fighters.

Why he has been overlooked

The amount of fights is a good place to start. In addition to that, the big name victory he has on his record was hidden behind a paywall due to it being on Golden Boy Promotions first (and likely last) offering. As a result, few have really seen him tested and have seen him mostly just crushing cans.

What makes this a good match-up

Bruno Silva is the exact opposite type of a prospect as Winn. He has lots of fights, tons of quality opponents, and has had plenty of eyes on him. However, he’s also a different type of fighter. His punches come in bunches and often while rushing forward. While this could overwhelm Winn at times, it will likely result in some opportunities to put Bruno on his back and win the fight.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 175-73-1 (2 NC) (6 DNF)

