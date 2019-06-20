Watch: RJ Barrett breaks down in tears, cries with dad during draft interview

Emotions were on display at the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, with all of the top three picks breaking down in tears after being selected.

Zion Williamson led the night off, and the tears began streaming down his face when he spoke about how his mother sacrificed everything so he could achieve his dreams. Next up was Ja Morant, who held strong midway through the interview, but then began tearing up once his dad joined him in speaking to ESPN’s Maria Taylor.

And then there was RJ Barrett, who the Knicks took with the third pick. It appeared he was going to make it with dry eyes — until his dad began speaking, that is. As soon as Barrett’s father, Rowan — a retired basketball player — started to talk, RJ put his face in his father’s neck and the tears started to stream down his face rather quickly. He was clearly overcome with emotion, as you can see below.

RJ Barrett gets emotional while listening to his dad talk about him "I'm proud of you son" pic.twitter.com/2L2qRMheXD — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 20, 2019

What a moment for these kids, and their families. We’re so happy for all of them, and wish them the best of luck at the professional level.