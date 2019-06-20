Watch: Trae Young FaceTimes with new teammate Cam Reddish after being drafted

The Atlanta Hawks got even better in the 2019 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and Trae Young wasted no time in welcoming his new teammate, Cam Reddish, to the “fam,” as he put it.

Reddish was selected with the 10th overall pick in the draft, and suddenly, the Hawks are looking like one of the more exciting young teams in the league. This is certainly a lineup worth watching.

The Atlanta Hawks' young core is SCARY: Trae Young (20 years old)

Kevin Huerter (20 years old)

De'Andre Hunter (21 years old)

Cam Reddish (19 years old)

John Collins (21 years old) 👀👀👀👀👀 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 21, 2019

As for Young, he wasted no time in showing his leadership ability — FaceTiming with Reddish immediately after he was drafted.

“Welcome to the fam,” Young could be heard saying.

Cam Reddish FaceTiming Trae Young. Trae to Cam: "Let's get to work." pic.twitter.com/7UO4ztzAX9 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) June 21, 2019

Can’t wait to watch this team at Summer League.