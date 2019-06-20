Watch: Zion Williamson tears up, seen crying in post-draft interview

Zion Williamson was indeed selected by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, as predicted. It was a no-brainer, given that Williamson is a generational talent, with a mix of explosiveness and athleticism we haven’t seen from an impending rookie since LeBron James.

Williamson’s psyche is to be commended as well, as he appears to be a genuine, loyal person that you just want to root for. He showed that immediately after being drafted on Thursday night, in an interview with ESPN’s Maria Taylor.

Of course Williamson knew he’d be the first player off the board, yet he couldn’t stop shedding tears of emotion during the big moment anyway — even though he knew it was coming. He really lost it when he began talking about his mother, specifically everything she’s sacrificed so she could achieve his dreams.

I hope Zion balls out in the NBA, seems like a great and humble person based on the post-pick interview. On a side note, Sean Payton might want to borrow him to play TE during the NFL playoffs.pic.twitter.com/KwE6DMc6JX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 20, 2019

That’s just the type of person Zion is. Enjoy, Pelicans fans.