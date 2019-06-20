where To 2019 NBA Draft Live online - Draft order, Mock Draft info

The 2019 NBA draft is on Thursday night as all eyes will be on the New Orleans Pelicans who are expected to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson with the No. 1 overall pick. The Pelicans hold two picks in the top five following their trade of star center Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last week. Here you can watch full free 2019 NBA Draft Live Stream online, Draft order & Mock draft info by CBS sports coverage

Where to watch the 2019 NBA Draft Live online

Free online stream: Watch CBS Sports HQ for live coverage of the NBA Draft with pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews

Official broadcast: ESPN

Follow: Draft Tracker, Mock draft from CBS Sports

Whereas last year’s draft was considered the deepest in some time, this year’s edition features one of the most exciting prospects to enter the league since LeBron James. The New Orleans Pelicans — fresh off the Anthony Davis trade — won the No. 1 overall pick in the Draft Lottery and are expected to take Zion Williamson from Duke. Now, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski,

New Orleans has traded its No. 4 pick, which it acquired from the Lakers in the Davis deal, to the Hawks for the No. 8 and 17 and 35 picks in this year’s draft. The Pelicans are also sending Solomon Hill, the 57th pick and a future second-rounder to Atlanta.

Following the Pelicans at No. 2 is the Memphis Grizzlies, who most expect will take Ja Morant from Murray State. Up next are the New York Knicks at No. 3, and all signs point to them selecting RJ Barrett, also out of Duke. Once those picks are out of the way, however, what happens next is anyone’s guess.

Already we’ve seen some chaos. In addition to the Pelicans’ trade with the Hawks for the No. 4 pick, the Phoenix Suns have also been busy. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, they agreed to move the No. 32 pick and TJ Warren to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for cash, and in a separate deal sent the No. 6 overall pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 11 overall pick and Dario Saric

Other teams looking to improve on Thursday will be the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, two squads with long playoff droughts. Other teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics have multiple picks in the first round of the draft.

Sorce: CBS Sports