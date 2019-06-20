Wizards surpsingly select Gonzaga's Rui Hachimura with No. 9 pick

With the No. 9 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Washington Wizards selected Rui Hachimura, a power forward out of Gonzaga. The 6-foot-9, 234 pounder is expected to be a stretch-four option for the Wizards. He is already 21 years old after three years of college. This was Washington’s highest selection since 2013 when they selected Otto Porter Jr. with the No. 3 pick.
Hachimura’s 2018-19 Stats (37 Games): 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 59.1% FG%, 41.7% 3P%, 30.2 minutes
The first Japanese born player to be drafted in the first round of the NBA, Hachimura did not start playing basketball until the age of 13. Then, he became a fan of Carmelo Anthony. Hachimura grew up playing catcher and pitcher as a baseball player. According to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard, the Wizards liked that Hachimura was a late bloomer. Sheppard had focused in on the power forward for some time now.
For those that think Washington should have traded back to gain other assets if they wanted Hachimura all along, Sheppard hinted that other teams were looking to leapfrom the Wizards for his talents.
Washington will introduce Rui Hachimura at a press conference on Friday afternoon from Capital One Arena.
