Your Morning Dump... Where the Celtics are working on a draft night deal to nab a veteran player?

Firstly, Ainge is trying to move up in this draft, targeting Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, the poster player for this mercurial draft. Garland played five games last season, a total of 139 minutes, because of a knee injury, and he decided to declare for the draft. Garland has been compared with Portland’s Damian Lillard and could become a franchise cornerstone, but then again the sample size is small. The Celtics own the 14th, 20th, and 22nd picks, the byproducts of the Jayson Tatum trade (the 14th pick), the Jeff Green trade (20th pick), and their own at 22. But before we get into the possible players who could be Celtics, understand that Ainge could be working on a major draft-night deal. An NBA source said he believes the Celtics are working on such a deal to nab a veteran player and could use those draft picks to work out a trade. A player such as Washington’s Bradley Beal could be available. And don’t be surprised if Ainge is working to bring in an established veteran to ensure the Celtics are competitive for a title next year in what will be a completely open path to the NBA championship.

Of course, Danny Ainge is trying to move up in the draft. Or is he working on a big-time deal to nab a veteran player?

The Celtics always let it leak that they are in the mix for something big.

I’m skeptical anything noteworthy will happen. Blame the PTSD.

Bradley Beal’s name keeps popping up, but Woj reported yesterday that Washington is considering offering him a 3-year, $111 million extension.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps speculates the Celtics, Wolves, and Bulls could have interest in the #4 pick, but it’s believed New Orleans wants an established player in exchange.

Sam Amico reports the Celtics are one of several teams interested in trading for JR Smith’s non-guaranteed contract ($12 million in cap savings).

As for players in the Celtics crosshairs at #14, the Herald’s Mark Murphy cites Kentucky forward PJ Washington, while the Globe’s Gary Washburn tabs Indiana guard Romeo Langford.

On Page 2, the Nets might not want Kyrie Irving as a solo act.

The Post has reported the Nets’ dream offseason is pairing Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving, and sources say that hasn’t changed. The question is if they can’t land Durant, do they still want Irving? Especially if they have to lose D’Angelo Russell — their own 23-year-old homegrown All-Star — to get him? It’s a question that has turned into a civil war among the fan base. It also has become an internal debate the Nets are having right now. The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured Durant with him. Other teams had already backed off of pursuing Irving with similar concerns over the way things went awry in Boston. If the Nets do the same, it would mean keeping Russell, who is a younger and cheaper option as a restricted free agent.

Oh my gosh, this would be a spectacular turn of events. It will never happen but can’t a jilted fan dream?

