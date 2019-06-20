Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday June 21
2:00pm: PBC on FOX Press Conference: Charlo vs. Cota (Fox Sports 1)
2:00pm: Conor Benn vs. Jussi Koivula/Kieron Conway vs. Ted Cheeseman (DAZN)
3:00pm: Liam Conroy vs. Steven Ward/Darragh Foley vs. Tyrone McKenna (ESPN+)
3:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 Weigh-Ins (FREE Fite.tv)
5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)
5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
8:00pm: Third Coast Grappling 2 (FloGrappling)
8:30pm: Xtreme Fight Night 359 (UFC Fight Pass)
9:00pm: Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado/Angel Acosta vs. Elwin Soto (DAZN)
10:00pm: Hector Manuel Zepeda vs. Sebastian Fundora/Michel Rivera vs. Rene Tellez Giron (Showtime)
10:00pm: Combate Americas: Hidalgo (DAZN)
10:00pm: RISE Invitational 7 (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday June 22
3:30am: Nick Frese vs. Sonny Katiandagho/Apichet Petchmanee vs. Suriya Tatakhun (DAZN)
11:00am: 2019 U.S. Grappling World Team Trials (FloGrappling)
11:30am: Glory 66 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
12:30pm: WCMMA 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
1:00pm: Glory 66 Superfight Series (UFC Fight Pass)
2:30pm: Nathan Decastro vs. Tommy Jacobs/Ben McGivern vs. Navid Iran ($14.99 Fite.tv)
3:00pm: Lee McGregor vs. Scott Allan/Kieran Smith vs. Ivan Montero (ESPN+)
3:00pm: Glory 66 (UFC Fight Pass)
3:30pm: PBC on FOX Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 2)
4:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie Prelims (ESPN2)
6:00pm: Bellator 223 Prelims (DAZN)
6:30pm: Spartyka Fight League 39 ($16.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Men of War 6 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
7:00pm: Cody Crowley vs. Navid Mansouri/Jose Martinez vs. Yeison Vargas ($12.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 12 ($19.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 6 ($39.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Fight To Win 116 (FloGrappling)
9:00pm: Bellator 223 (Paramount Network/DAZN)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
11:00pm: Brad Solomon vs. Navid Mansouri/Dewayne Beamon vs. Lucas Emanuel Fernandez Lopez (CBS Sports)
Sunday June 23
1:00am: Absolute Muay Thai (UFC Fight Pass)
11:00am: 2019 U.S. Grappling World Team Trials (FloGrappling)
4:00pm: XFN 24 (FloCombat)
7:00pm: PBC on FOX Prelims (Fox)
9:00pm: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota/Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja (Fox)
Top-10 Viewing Options: A man who adores and will be stuffing his face with the NBA and NHL draft attempts to watch something that isn’t trades and names on a board.
1. UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Korean Zombie: Chan Sung by-god Jung! Between KZ, Lineker, Font, KGB, Aguilar, and Barberena, there are some great goddamned entertaining fighters on this card. Far more than most Fight Night cards, especially from a lesser-locale in Greenville, South Carolina.
2. Andrew Cancio vs. Alberto Machado/Angel Acosta vs. Elwin Soto: Machado gets a chance to avenge maybe the biggest upset of the year (pre-Ruiz edition), and a bomber of a co-main make this an absolute must-watch.
3. Glory 66: Glory trots out both of their French champions, Cedric Doumbe and Anissa Meksen, to headline and co-headline Glory from the Zenith in Paris. Also, Artem Vakhitov defends his light heavyweight strap on the Superfight Series. A huge card.
4. Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota/Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Julio Ceja: Like seeing more Sunday fight cards, I’ve been shouting from the rooftops for years that football-less Sundays are prime real estate, so I’m happy that more and more promotions are in agreement.
5. Bellator 223: Decent card, but why the fuck are we still doing tape delays in the year of our lord 2019?!
6. Third Coast Grappling 2: The second installment from Houston featuring some of the best grappling names in the world.
7. Hector Manuel Zepeda vs. Sebastian Fundora/Michel Rivera vs. Rene Tellez Giron: One of the lesser offerings from ShoBox.
8. Liam Conroy vs. Steven Ward/Darragh Foley vs. Tyrone McKenna: The better of the two ESPN+ UK cards this weekend.
9. Fight To Win 116: Plays second-fiddle to Third Coast this weekend, but F2W always delivers the goods.
10. Max on Boxing: Max’s pick for Cancio-Machado II? That’s right, Andre Ward.
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. 71kg Bout: Cedric Manhoef (53-9-2) vs. Cihat Akipa (45-10) [Mix Fight Championship 26]
4. Krush Super Welterweight Championship: Jordann Pikeur (c) (45-7-1) vs. Katsuya Jinbo (8-3-1) [Krush 102]
3. Glory Light Heavyweight Championship: Artem Vakhitov (c) (20-5) vs. Donegi Abena (24-5) [Glory 66]
2. Glory Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship: Anissa Meksen (c) (98-4) vs. Sofia Olofsson (49-8) [Glory 66]
1. Glory Welterweight Championship: Cedric Doumbe (c) (70-7-1) vs. Alim Nabiev (49-7) [Glory 66]
BOXING
5. WBA Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (14-0) vs. Jussi Koivula (24-6-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]
4. Junior Middleweight Bout: Jermell Charlo (31-1) vs. Jorge Cota (28-3) [PBC on FOX]
3. Junior Featherweight Bout: Guillermo Rigondeaux (18-1) vs. Julio Ceja (32-3) [PBC on FOX]
2. WBO World Junior Flyweight Championship: Angel Acosta (c) (20-1) vs. Elwin Soto (14-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
1. WBA World Junior Lightweight Championship: Andrew Cancio (c) (20-4-2) vs. Alberto Machado (21-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]
MMA
5. Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (11-2) vs. Kevin Aguilar (14-1) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano]
4. Middleweight Bout: Kent Kauppinen (11-4) vs. Melvin Manhoef (30-14-1) [Bellator 223]
3. Bellator Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (c) (45-6-2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0) [Bellator 223]
2. Bantamweight Bout: John Lineker (31-9) vs. Rob Font (16-4) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano]
1. Featherweight Bout: Chan Sung Jung (14-5) vs. Renato Moicano (13-2-1) [UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
5. Black Belt Superfight: Gilbert Burns vs. Marcelo Uirapuru [Third Coast Grappling 2]
4. 215lb Black Belt Bout: Helton Jose Jr. vs. Tanner Rice [Fight To Win 116]
3. Black Belt Superfight: Edwin Najmi vs. Gianni Grippo [Third Coast Grappling 2]
2. Black Belt Superfight: Nicholas Meregali vs. Roberto Cyborg Abreu [Third Coast Grappling 2]
1. Black Belt Superfight: Craig Jones vs. Matheus Diniz [Third Coast Grappling 2]
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: The first weekend without a gigantic boxing favorite this week, so I’ll have to actually do “research” this week!
Best Fight of the Weekend: Chan Sung Jung vs. Renato Moicano
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kent Kauppinen vs. Melvin Manhoef
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Jermell Charlo over Jorge Cota
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs. Moicano
Upset of the Week: Syuri Kondo over Ashley Yoder
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Jermell Charlo vs. Jorge Cota
