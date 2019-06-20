Zion Williamson's $100K+ diamond watch at NBA Draft goes viral (Photos)

Zion Williamson is headed to the Pelicans, who have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he rolled up to the red carpet looking like a million bucks — given that it’s what he’ll soon be making.

Williamson wore an awesome white suit, as a tribute to LeBron James, who rocked a similar outfit back in 2003, when he was selected.

Not only that, he completed the outfit by wearing an unbelievable piece of jewelry on his wrist. Check out this gold watch — diamonds and all — valued at well over $100,000.

What a boss. Zion appears ready for life in the NBA, it seems.