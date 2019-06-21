Alex Smith speaks...wants to play again

“That’s the plan. That’s the plan,”

It is crazy to think that this is where the Redskins are at with the quarterback who was supposed to make everyone forget about Kirk Cousins but alas…here we are. It’s been 215 days since Alex Smith was injured on a freak play against the Houston Texans and having been there, having seen it happen live, then reading about the infection, hearing about the recovery and now listening to him talk about the rehab all seems so surreal.

H/t to Angie Goff of Fox5 DC for the interview.

