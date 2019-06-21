Best CBD For NHL Players

The National Hockey League (NHL) regular season starts in October and runs through to April where all teams play a total of 82 regular season games. Some of these games are on the road and some of these games are back-to-back. The regular season is followed by the Stanley Cup playoffs which run to June. There are currently 31 teams with 7 of them based in Canada. It should be no surprise that many hockey players throughout the NHL use CBD products as part of their regular fitness routine.

Here’s why they do. NHL hockey players know that CBD will help them to recover faster and better. It will also allow them to hit their performance peak more often. Essentially, CBD has extended the careers of more than just a few players. It has virtually turned around the fortunes of players and teams allowing for quicker recovery and many other crucial benefits that can assist any level of athlete from an NHLer down to the guys who play ball hockey on the street in your neighbourhood.

The Many Benefits of CBD For Hockey Players

If you have considered using CBD tinctures or CBD edibles to treat various health concerns, you should be pretty impressed with the various benefits that Stanley Cup Champion hockey players have found using these cannabis products. You don’t have to be a professional hockey player, either to experience the benefits of CBD when used to assist with recovering after any kind of sporting activity. For example:

CBD will reduce the amount of swelling and inflammation during and after training

CBD reduces the amount of the anti-catabolic stress hormone cortisol in your body

CBD helps you to relax so that you can recovery with a good night’s sleep

CBD helps you to lose weight by curbing your appetite

CBD helps you to focus by clearing your mind

How CBD Reduces Inflammation

Inside each person’s body is the endocannabinoid system. It regulates virtually every bodily function you perform daily and CBD interacts directly with it. CBD reduces inflammation by binding the CB2 receptors in the endocannabinoid system. There is nothing else that can do this other than cannabinoids and supplementation with CBD just tweaks the system a bit more.

How CBD Reduces Cortisol

Research has shown that the level of cortisol in the bloodstream is impacted by CBD. The other well-known cannabinoid that comes from cannabis is THC. It will induce anxiety which in turn results in high cortisol levels being released into the bloodstream through stimulation of the adrenal system. CBD will act in the opposite fashion by interfering with the cortisol release acting as a blocker. Think of CBD as your internal goal keeper stopping cortisol from getting past and causing you issues.

How CBD Promotes Sleep

CBD will activate the adenosine receptors that caffeine does when administered in low doses however, when this happens, sleep is prevented. But when CBD is consumed in moderate to high doses, the receptors are not activated which results in a promotion of relaxation. This leads to restfulness and sleep which gives your body a chance to recover in comfort.

How CBD Reduces Your Appetite

THC will stimulate your appetite but CBD does the reverse. It will suppress your appetite which means it can be considered an anti-obesity agent. For individuals who overeat and have difficulty controlling their eating habits, CBD could be of assistance in weight management. It is used by NHL hockey players as a method of controlling their weight.

How CBD Helps You To Focus

CBD regulates the endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system regulates all bodily functions including cognitive ones. Research shows that mental health including mental performance and behavior all are improved with the use of CBD.

Why NHL Hockey Players Are Good Examples

The average three-period hockey game will show that players experience many hits to their body. Even with the padding worn under their uniforms there is going to be a lot of pain and a lot of damage.

For those NHLers who acknowledge CBD as an essential part of their recovery program, they do so because they know how CBD can provide them with the health benefits they need to keep performing at their peak while on ice.

What Balance CBD Does

Here are the three primary reasons why NHL hockey players turn to Balance CBD products as part of their fitness program:

Balance CBD promotes fast recovery as well as pain management

Balance CBD keeps your metabolism in check which results in weight management

Balance CBD improves endurance and athletic performance

Why NHL Hockey Players Use Balance CBD

There are several reasons why you should be using Balance CBD. Here are the main reasons why NHLers make use of the product:

Balance CBD is legal as it contains less than 0.01% THC

Balance CBD is a high-quality, all-natural product

Balance CBD provides online support

Negatives

There are always cons to any kind of product. It wouldn’t be fair if we did not share both sides of the coin with this example. Here is the short list of negatives related to Balance CBD:

The cost of the product may seem a bit pricey but quality does cost

This product is only available in Canada

You can only purchase Balance CBD online

To give you incentive to give Balance CBD a try, use coupon code LOVENHL20 at checkout to receive a store-wide 20% OFF discount.

Shop at Balance CBD

In Conclusion

Clearly, CBD is a wonderful product because of the things it can do for athletes. Even if you are not what you would consider to be a NHL caliber hockey player, when you use CBD it will help you to recover from any injury you may suffer. Not only will CBD speed up your recovery, it will get you back in uniform long before traditional methods. It is also far more affordable than many of the long-term prescription drugs that may be prescribed to treat injuries that could heal quicker with CBD as a treatment. If it can do this for a professional hockey player, imagine what it can do for you!