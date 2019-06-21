CK Podcast 391: NBA draft's best, riskiest and most surprising moves; Joe Dumars becomes special advisor to Vlade Divac

Going over the NBA’s best, riskiest and most surprising moves on draft day and some other NBA free agency rumors.

► Make sure to download the Valley Tire Center mobile app, register and turn on your notifications to get free tire balancing. Don’t forget to follow their Instagram page to always keep up with their NBA ticket giveaways. Check our their website for details: http://www.valleytirewoodland.com/

► Follow VTC on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/valleytirecenter/

► Use the Code COWBELL to get $20 OFF your purchase on SeatGeek, Sports Events, Concerts, and much more:

https://seatgeek.com/

► Subscribe to Leo’s YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/LeoBeas

► Subscribe to our YouTube Channel:

http://www.youtube.com/c/CowbellkingdomTV

► Subscribe to our Podcast on iTunes:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ck-podcast/id1143709061?mt=2

► Follow Basketball Zone for 🔥 basketball content on IG

https://www.instagram.com/basketballzoneofficial/

► Follow Cowbell Kingdom on all social media platforms:

► Follow us on Twitter (Cowbell_Kingdom)

► Follow us on Instagram (Cowbell_Kingdom)

https://www.instagram.com/cowbell_kingdom/

► Add us on SnapChat

https://www.snapchat.com/add/cowbellkingdom

► LIKE US on FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/cowbellkingdom/

► Visit our Online Store:

https://shop.spreadshirt.com/CowbellKingdom/

#JaMorant #NBADraft #NBAFreeAgency