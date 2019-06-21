Fight of the Day: Jermaine Taylor vs. Kelly Pavlik

Date: September 29, 2007
Card: Taylor vs. Pavlik
Championship(s): WBC/WBO Middleweight Championships (Taylor)
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Date: September 29, 2007
Card: Taylor vs. Pavlik
Championship(s): WBC/WBO Middleweight Championships (Taylor)
Venue: Boardwalk Hall
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
The countdown to meaningful hockey is officially underway. The Edmonton Oilers announced today that they will host their home opener (…)
SARMs represent the latest hype in the bodybuilding world and not only. Whether you are an athlete, you want to become a personal (…)
Here’s everything you need to know to live stream Friday’s Cancio vs Machado rematch on DAZN. When Andrew Cancio fought Alberto Machado (…)
The United States are heading into the round of 16 of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup with an unbeaten record of three wins and zero (…)
Toronto Raptors won Stanley Cup Companionship in this year for frist time. Whatever NHL taking action to started new season of NHL ( (…)
Before starting the summer Olympics the organizer arranged MINSK 2019 European Games . The biggest athletics event held at (…)
The firing of Dave Eiland did little to jolt the New York Mets (35-40), who saw Walker Lockett fail spectacularly yesterday. Lockett (…)
Thursday night is ready for NHL Draft, Rogers Arena is decorated for the ne season of NHL game 2019-20. The 2019 NHL draft is here and it’s (…)
Vanderbilt vs Louisville, undoubtedly the most anticipated College World Series Final game of the weekend. Vanderbilt is Unbeaten and is (…)
With so many great TV shows, movies, video games, comics, book series, and more, it’s easy to find a fandom where you’ll feel right at (…)
Comments