free to el salvador vs jamaica live online 2019 gold cup

Mexico will look to make it a winning start in pursuit of returning the Gold Cup to their home when they face Cuba in their opening fixture of the 2019 tournament in California.

The opening Group C fixtures were tight. El Salvador beat Curacao 1-0 thanks to Nelson Bonilla’s strike in first-half stoppage time.

What: 2019 Gold Cup

Who: Jamaica vs. El Salvador

When: Friday, June 21, 2019

Where: BBVA Compass Stadium

Time: 7 p.m. EDT

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision

The second fixture was a more high-scoring affair as Jamaica won 3-2 against Honduras, with Dever Orgill netting a first-half double for the Reggae Boyz.

After newcomer Tyler Boyd scored early in the second half to give the United States a two-goal lead, the sure sign this was going to be a good night for the Americans was visible on Gyasi Zardes’ face.

A shot by Paul Arriola from just outside the box was headed by Guyana defender Terence Vancooten straight at Zardes’ left eye. The ball ricocheted into the net as teammates celebrated around a stunned, grimacing Zardes.

Finally, the Americans had some fun on the field again.

Boyd scored two goals to guide the U.S. past overmatched Guyana 4-0 to start the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday, getting this much-maligned team on track in its first competitive game in 20 months.

“The first game of a tournament is always a little bit nervy,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We told the guys, ‘Enjoy the experience. It’s competition time.”

Boyd, a 24-year-old attacker, played just his second match for the U.S. after a FIFA-approved switch of affiliation from New Zealand. His parents were able to take the long flight from his native country to attend the game.