Mets

Idealism Becomes Reality

Idealism Becomes Reality

Mets

Idealism Becomes Reality

By June 21, 2019

By: |

I’ve had this thought about Jeff McNeil for a while now. But it really became crystal clear during today’s 5-4 victory at Wrigley.

McNeil had a two run homer to make it 3-2 after the Mets were demoralized by a Yu Darvish RBI hit to give the Cubs the lead. McNeil also drove in the winning run in the seventh off a decent pitch from Mike Montgomery. He also made a good catch in right field by the ivy, a position unfamiliar to him. And finally in the 8th, he showed good instincts in left field on a single that dropped in front of him as he was able to catch Anthony Rizzo stranded between second and third which proved to be the final key pivot point in the game.

Jeff McNeil is what we envision Daniel Murphy to be on his best day. The view of Daniel Murphy without warts, which is what some Mets fans believe to be reality, that’s McNeil. Every day. Idealism becomes reality.

The Mets needed this win, as they need all wins. They got contributions from Michael Conforto (home run), Brooks Pounders (one and a third scoreless innings for his first Mets win), Seth Lugo (two efficient scoreless innings) and Edwin Diaz (a save against the bottom of the order to get his confidence back.) But it was McNeil whose star shined brightest today, as it does for a lot of days. It brings us back to a vision which mainly existed in our minds.

Today’s Hate List

  1. I haven’t written a take on Dave Eiland yet …
  2. So let me save my vitriol for that.
  3. For right now …
  4. I’m going to be happy that the Mets beat the Cubs.
  5. In Wrigley.

, , , , , , Mets

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

53m

NBA 53m ago

The National Basketball Association (NBA) season starts in October and runs to April. Playoffs take place and end with the NBA Finals in (…)

54m

MLB 54m ago

The Major League Baseball (MLB) season runs from March to September with the World Series played in October. There are a total of 30 teams (…)

55m

NHL 55m ago

The National Hockey League (NHL) regular season starts in October and runs through to April where all teams play a total of 82 regular (…)

More Mets
Home